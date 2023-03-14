Powell recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 17 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

Powell continues to start for the Mavericks, although his output says otherwise. Despite starting every game over the past two months, Powell is well outside the top 200 in standard formats, highlighting just how little he has been able to impact games, at least from a production perspective. He can be considered in very deep formats but as for standard leagues, you need not bother.