Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Not starting Saturday
Powell will be on the bench Saturday against Memphis.
Powell started the last five games for Dallas but will hit the bench after scoring just a single point Friday against the Knicks. Boban Marjanovic takes over at center.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 34 minutes in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 25 minutes Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Minutes expected to increase•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited run in debut•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Available Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.