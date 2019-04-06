Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Off injury report
Powell (rest) is off the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Powell will presumably return to the starting five Sunday after getting Friday's loss to the Grizzlies off for rest. He's scored in double-figures across each of his past five appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Excellent numbers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Efficient again Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Razor-sharp with shot in win•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...