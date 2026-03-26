Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Offers little in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell logged seven points (1-2 FG, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 142-135 loss to the Nuggets.
Powell moved into the starting lineup, replacing Daniel Gafford, who was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Coming into Wednesday's game, Powell had accumulated two straight DNP-CDs, indicating that this game was likely an outlier.
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