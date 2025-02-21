Powell (hip) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans.
As expected, Powell was downgraded from doubtful to out Friday after missing Dallas' previous 14 contests due to a right hip strain. However, Powell has returned to practice, and his next chance to suit up will be Sunday's matchup with Golden State.
