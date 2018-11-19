Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Officially ruled out
Powell (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell is dealing with a left knee effusion and will be held out of Monday's contest as a result. Salah Mejri could see increased run in his absence, while Powell's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Nets.
