Mavericks' Dwight Powell: One board shy of double-double

Powell scored 17 points (8-10 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added nine rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Kings.

Powell has been on a scoring tear of late, accounting for at least 16 points in five of his last six games. In that span, he is averaging 16 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds. Both numbers are well about his seasonal averages of 9.7 and 5.7, respectively. The 28-year-old will try to keep up the momentum at home against Portland on Friday.