Powell has been ruled out for Wednesday's game at Charlotte due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.
Powell will be unavailable Wednesday and could face additional absences while going through the COVID-19 protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein and Boban Marjanovic work at center alongside Kristaps Porzingis (knee), who is expected to be limited in his season debut.
