Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out first two preseason games
Powell is expected to miss the Mavs' first two preseason games due to a strained left hamstring, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The injury doesn't look to be anything too serious, but the Mavs are expecting to be without Powell for the next few days, though he could be back as soon as Friday's matchup against Milwaukee.
