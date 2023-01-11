Powell (hip) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Powell has been downgraded from questionable for the remainder of Tuesday's game with a hip contusion. Davis Bertans has started the second half in his place. Powell's status for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers is uncertain.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Barely noticeable in start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting against Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Perfect from field in win•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Not starting Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Gets starting nod•