Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out for remainder of preseason
Powell (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of the preseason, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Powell is making progress in his recovery, though the Mavs have ruled him out for the last three preseason matchups. His availability for the start of the regular season is unknown at this time.
