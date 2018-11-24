Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out Saturday
Powell (knee) is out Saturday against the Celtics.
Powell will miss a third straight game Saturday as he continues to battle left knee inflammation. His next chance to take the court arrives Wednesday against Houston, giving him some time to recover.
