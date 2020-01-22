Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out with Achilles injury
Powell suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
An official diagnosis has yet to be given, but the obvious fear is that Powell will miss the remainder of the season if the Achilles is torn. More information should emerge in the coming days.
