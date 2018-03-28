Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out with knee injury Tuesday

Powell is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

It's unclear exactly when Powell picked up the injury, but the Mavericks have no reason to have him play through the injury considering they're well out of playoff contention. With Nerlens Noel (thumb) also out, the Mavericks are going to be short-handed at center, which should mean increased minutes for guys like Salah Mejri and Maxi Kleber. Dirk Nowitzki could also see added time at center, rather than power forward. There's a chance this is merely a precautionary absence for Powell, as the Mavericks are currently heading into a back-to-back set and will play the Lakers on Wednesday.