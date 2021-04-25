Powell scored 25 points (11-12 FG, 3-3 FT) and corralled nine rebounds across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-93 victory over the Lakers.

Powell got the start at center with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out Saturday, and the 29-year-old took advantage with his most productive scoring effort of the campaign. Not only did Powell's 25 points easily surpass his previous season-high of 16, the veteran also missed just one of his 12 field-goal attempts while making all three of his free throws. Powell is too inconsistent to trust in most fantasy leagues, but he could have some streaming appeal if Porzingis is forced to miss more time.