Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Pair of swats in victory
Powell tallied two points, five rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 137-123 victory over Houston.
Powell continues to start for the Mavericks but has fallen off the standard league radar. He did manage a pair of blocked shots in the victory, but across the board his production has been anything but flattering. He could very well move back into consideration at some point during the season but for now, he can be dropped in all 12-team leagues.
