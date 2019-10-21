Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Participates in practice Monday

Powell (hamstring) participated in non-contact drills during Monday's practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It was Powell's first practice since October 5th, though he continues to be prohibited from participating in contact-based drills. At this point, it seems unlikely that he'll appear in Wednesday's season opener against Washington, though he hasn't yet been officially ruled out.

