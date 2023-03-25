Powell produced 14 points (7-7 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Hornets.

Powell has scored in double digits in three of his last five games, but he was particularly efficient in this one after not missing a single shot from the field. Even though that won't be an everyday situation, it's worth noting that Powell has been very efficient from the field. He's shooting an elite -- and probably unsustainable -- 76 percent from the floor across 11 March contests while averaging 4.5 field goal attempts per contest.