Powell produced 19 points (8-8 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 129-114 victory over the Rockets.

Powell put together one of his best performances of the season, shooting a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor. While he had been starting prior to Thursday, a shift to the bench apparently reinvigorated the veteran center. Despite this effort, it is unlikely Powell can replicate this moving forward. He is barely a top-270 player on the season, making him a deeper league consideration, at best.