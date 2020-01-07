Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Perfect from field
Powell supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT) seven rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes Monday night during the Mavericks' 118-110 win versus the Bulls.
Powell had some acrobatic finishes and strived running the floor versus Chicago's big men. He hasn't stepped up significantly in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), but is a consistent source of rebounds and points.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Strong defensive streak continues•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Teases double-double Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Limited impact against Miami•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Good to go Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: X-rays return negative•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...