Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Perfect from field

Powell supplied 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-4 FT) seven rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes Monday night during the Mavericks' 118-110 win versus the Bulls.

Powell had some acrobatic finishes and strived running the floor versus Chicago's big men. He hasn't stepped up significantly in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), but is a consistent source of rebounds and points.