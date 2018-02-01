Play

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Picks up start Wednesday

Powell will start Wednesday against the Suns.

Powell will pick up his first start of the season in place of Maxi Kleber, who will head to the bench after starting the previous seven contests. It's unclear if Powell will remain in the starting lineup beyond Wednesday, but either way he should continue to play an increased role for the struggling Mavericks.

