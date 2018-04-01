Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Playing Sunday vs. Cleveland
Powell (knee) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell was considered questionable leading up to Sunday's game due to left knee soreness. He played well in Friday's game against Minnesota despite the same ailment and isn't expected to be hindered by the issue much if at all.
