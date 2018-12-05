Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 16 minutes in Tuesday's win
Powell pitched in seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Powell had been listed as questionable due a left knee injury but ultimately was healthy enough to play his usual load of minutes. This was the second time this season that Powell drained two threes, but that's still very much something he's trying to develop rather than a skill fantasy owners should regularly expect. Powell is capable of filling up the box score as part of the team's high-scoring bench unit, and upcoming matchups with the Pelicans and Rockets provide him with opportunities against dismal defenses.
