Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 18 minutes Monday
Powell contributed six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one block through 18 minutes in Monday's preseason game against Orlando.
Powell came off the bench Monday after starting in the Mavericks' last preseason game, managing 11 points, six rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes. The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 17.3 minutes and 51.5 percent from the floor during the 2016-17 season. He'll likely have a similar role to last season with Nerlens Noel and Dirk Nowitzki also returning to Dallas.
