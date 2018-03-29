Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 20 minutes in return
Powell (knee) tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.
Powell was serviceable in his return to action after a one-game absence, although he ultimately played a modest amount of minutes for a starter. The fourth-year pro appears set to split time with Nerlens Noel at center in most of the Mavs' remaining games, which is bound to lead to some fluctuations in his overall production. Powell has notably been on a scoring downturn lately, posting single-digit totals in three straight while shooting just 4-for-12 over that span, including 0-for-5 from three-point range.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out with knee injury Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 18 in Saturday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.