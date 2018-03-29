Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 20 minutes in return

Powell (knee) tallied six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) five rebounds, one assist and three steals across 20 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.

Powell was serviceable in his return to action after a one-game absence, although he ultimately played a modest amount of minutes for a starter. The fourth-year pro appears set to split time with Nerlens Noel at center in most of the Mavs' remaining games, which is bound to lead to some fluctuations in his overall production. Powell has notably been on a scoring downturn lately, posting single-digit totals in three straight while shooting just 4-for-12 over that span, including 0-for-5 from three-point range.