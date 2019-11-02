Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 25 minutes Friday
Powell ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and five rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 119-110 loss to the Lakers.
Powell saw his playing time increase Friday, finishing the game with 14 points in 25 minutes. He continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury and certainly looked to have his bounce back in this one. The lack of supporting numbers is disappointing but the fact he is starting and playing decent minutes already is a very good sign.
