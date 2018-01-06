Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 27 minutes off bench
Powell finished with 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT), three steals, two rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to the Bulls.
Powell had another strong performance Friday, outplaying starter Maxi Kleber who only managed to see 22 minutes of court time. Powell has now scored in double-figures in four of his last five games while also adding 1.6 steals per game. While his minutes continue to fluctuate depending on the matchup and who has the hot hand, he is someone worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues.
