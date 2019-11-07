Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 34 minutes in win

Powell had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.

Powell's minutes keep trending in the right direction, and he surpassed the 30-minute plateau for the first time this season. He came close to register his first double-double of the season and all signs are leaning towards sustained improvement going forward. He will try to remain on this path Friday at home against the Knicks.

