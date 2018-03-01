Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 37 minutes in loss

Powell finished with 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 101-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Powell continued his stellar play of late, tying his season-high with 21 points. He also saw a season-high of 37 minutes on the floor. Although it came in an overtime game, everything is trending in the right direction for the fourth-year player out of Stanford. He has fast become one of the hottest pickups in fantasy and has probably reached a point where he needs to be owned in all leagues.