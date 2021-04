Powell had just three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in nine minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.

Powell continues to be one of the more disappointing players this season, having now reached a point where he is barely a factor in the rotation. Despite the fact Maxi Kleber (lower leg) was on the sideline, Powell still struggled to have a meaningful impact and so at this point, he can be left on the wire in all competitive leagues.