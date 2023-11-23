Powell provided one assist across five minutes during Wednesday's 104-101 victory over the Lakers.

Powell's playing time has fluctuated throughout the campaign, but this was just the second game over the 14 contests in which he's appeared that he's logged fewer than 10 minutes. The veteran center's inability to get involved Wednesday was particularly surprising with starter Dereck Lively departing in the third quarter after suffering an apparent back injury. Instead of Powell taking over, Richaun Holmes logged a season-high 23 minutes and performed well with four points, 10 boards and a block. Given Powell's lack of impact of late -- he came into Wednesday averaging just 2.3 points and 3.0 boards over 13.8 minutes across his past four games -- there's a chance Holmes begins to see more opportunities in his place.