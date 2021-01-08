Powell had seven points (2-2 FG, 3-3 FT) and one steal in 10 minutes during Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
The 29-year-old averaged 22.0 minutes as a starter through the first six games of the season, but he played only 25 combined minutes coming off the bench the past two contests. Powell and new starter Willie Caulie-Stein should continue to split minutes at center until Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is cleared to return.
