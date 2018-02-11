Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays well again in victory

Powell recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 130-123 victory over the Lakers.

Powell moved to the bench with the return of Harrison Barnes, finishing with 19 points on just 12 field-goal attempts. That's four strong outings in a row for Powell, who continues to show the coaching staff what he is capable of when given the minutes. The team is playing for nothing and has a tonne of incentive to see what Powell can deliver, making him worthy of an add in standard leagues.