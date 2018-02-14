Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays well again
Powell tallied 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Sacramento.
Powell shifted back to the bench with Dirk Nowitzki returning from a one-game absence, continuing his recent strong play. He continues to press his claims as standard league relevant, scoring and rebounding at a high rate. The minutes appear as though they are going to be there moving forward, and he has a chance to carve out a nice role for himself on the rebuilding Mavericks roster. Give him a look if you have someone to drop.
