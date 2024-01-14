Powell chipped in two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Powell has made five consecutive starts with Dereck Lively (ankle) sidelined, and he's logging 27.6 minutes per game after averaging just 14.4 minutes through 32 contests prior. His eight assists on Saturday matched his career best while leading the team. Quietly delivering 5.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals across his last nine games, Powell brings strong synergy to the Mavericks' lineups.