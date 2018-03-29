Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Probable Thursday vs. Minnesota
Powell (knee) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Powell is dealing with left knee bursitis, which already costed him one game of the team's back-to-back set earlier this week. That said, he returned to the floor Wednesday and logged 20 minutes of action, which is likely a similar workload to what he'll see Friday if cleared as expected. Look for another update to be provided following pregame warmups Friday.
