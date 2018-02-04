Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Puts up 17 points in win

Powell tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT). nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.

Powell started at power forward for the second time this week in lieu of Max Kleber, and once again he put up an impressive total, as he was one rebound shy of a double-double. It appears Kleber may be suffering a bit from the mid-season 'rookie wall', as his lackluster production was likely a big reason got the change. If Powell continues to start he could become relevant enough to be considered in seasonal formats.