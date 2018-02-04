Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Puts up 17 points in win
Powell tallied 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT). nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 win over the Kings.
Powell started at power forward for the second time this week in lieu of Max Kleber, and once again he put up an impressive total, as he was one rebound shy of a double-double. It appears Kleber may be suffering a bit from the mid-season 'rookie wall', as his lackluster production was likely a big reason got the change. If Powell continues to start he could become relevant enough to be considered in seasonal formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting second straight•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Picks up start Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Snags 10 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Plays 27 minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 21 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Highly efficient performance in win•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.