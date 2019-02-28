Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality line in Wednesday's win

Powell pitched in 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pacers.

Powell earned a team high minute total and filled up the stat sheet, contributing in every category except blocks. The 27-year-old big man has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games (and in nine of the last 11). In the aftermath of DeAndre Jordan being moved to the Knicks in exchange for the injured Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Powell continues to make the most of his opportunities.