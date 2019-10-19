Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable for opener
Powell (hamstring) has not yet been cleared to practice and "his return is not imminent," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
While Powell has been able to ramp up his rehab, he's still not healthy enough to practice. With the Mavericks opening the season Wednesday against the Wizards, it's unclear if he'll be able to take the court. If Powell ends up sidelined, more minutes would be available for the likes of Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out for remainder of preseason•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Out first two preseason games•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely starter next to Porzingis•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Expected to sign extension•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Conflicting reports on player option•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Set to opt out•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...