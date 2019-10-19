Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable for opener

Powell (hamstring) has not yet been cleared to practice and "his return is not imminent," Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

While Powell has been able to ramp up his rehab, he's still not healthy enough to practice. With the Mavericks opening the season Wednesday against the Wizards, it's unclear if he'll be able to take the court. If Powell ends up sidelined, more minutes would be available for the likes of Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic.