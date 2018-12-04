Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable for Tuesday

Powell is dealing with a left knee injury and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Powell is coming off a eight-point, seven-rebound performance in Sunday's win over the Clippers, playing 16 minutes in the contest. Look for more updates on the center's status to come either after morning shootaround or just before tip. Salah Mejri (knee) is also questionable for the game and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) is still out, which could force the Mavericks to play with a smaller rotation for portions of Tuesday's game.