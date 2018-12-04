Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable for Tuesday
Powell is dealing with a left knee injury and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Powell is coming off a eight-point, seven-rebound performance in Sunday's win over the Clippers, playing 16 minutes in the contest. Look for more updates on the center's status to come either after morning shootaround or just before tip. Salah Mejri (knee) is also questionable for the game and Dirk Nowitzki (ankle) is still out, which could force the Mavericks to play with a smaller rotation for portions of Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.