Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Friday

Powell may be held out for loan management purposes Friday against the Grizzlies.

The Mavs appear to be leaning toward resting a few regulars, while Luka Doncic's status is also in jeopardy. Look for a more definitive update from coach Rick Carlisle at shootaround in the morning, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Powell is held out Friday.

