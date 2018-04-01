Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Sunday

Powell is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

The reason for Powell's appearance on the injury report is unclear, though he was listed as dealing with knee soreness on Friday and could still be hung up with the issue. Look for Nerlens Noel too see an uptick in minutes if Powell is held out.

