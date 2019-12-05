Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable to return Wednesday
Powell is questionable to return after suffering a left arm injury late in the fourth quarter Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell, who had scored 24 points (9-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), and provided five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes prior to the injury, appeared to be in excruciating pain after colliding with Andrew Wiggins towards the end of Wednesday's game. Although the specifics of the injury remain unclear, the team should provide some more explicit details about Powell's timeline for return over the next several days. He can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against New Orleans pending an official update.
