Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable vs. Portland
Powell is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers with left knee bursitis.
Powell has been nursing left knee bursitis since Thursday but he has yet to miss any game time as a result. Given that Powell is listed as a probable starter for Tuesday's contest, it looks like the big man will be cleared to play yet again. His minutes, however, have been limited as of late, as Powell is averaging just over 20 minutes per game over his last five outings.
