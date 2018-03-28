Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers
Powell (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks held Powell out of Tuesday's 103-97 win over the Kings while he was dealing with bursitis in his left knee, marking the big man's first absence since Nov. 14. While Powell and Nerlens Noel (rest) were sitting out, Maxi Kleber and Salah Mejri soaked up most of the minutes at center, with neither offering much in the way of serviceable numbers. Noel is slated to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set and would likely enter the starting five if Powell is held out for a second straight contest.
