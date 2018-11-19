Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with knee issue
Powell is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies with a left knee effusion, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear at the moment, but look for Powell's status to clear up following the team's shootaround. If the big man is unable to play, Salah Mejri would be a candidate to see increased run.
