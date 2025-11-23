default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell racked up no counting stats across three minutes during Saturday's 102-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

Powell moved back into the rotation, albeit for a brief three-minute period. Despite multiple injuries to the frontcourt, Powell has been unable to carve out a consistent role, averaging 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in his first 13 appearances.

More News