Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Razor-sharp with shot in win
Powell produced 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Powell was unsurprisingly light on the rebounding front, but he made up for it with an 80.0 percent success rate from the floor and pair of rejections. The fifth-year big saw a nice boost in fantasy value across all formats upon the trade of Deandre Jordan to the Knicks shortly before the deadline, and he's specifically providing the best offensive production of his career. Factoring in Saturday's line, Powell has now scored 16 points or more in five of his last seven games, and he's eclipsed 20 points in five games overall since Jordan's departure.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Scores nine points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Valiant effort in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Quality line in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...