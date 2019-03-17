Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Razor-sharp with shot in win

Powell produced 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Powell was unsurprisingly light on the rebounding front, but he made up for it with an 80.0 percent success rate from the floor and pair of rejections. The fifth-year big saw a nice boost in fantasy value across all formats upon the trade of Deandre Jordan to the Knicks shortly before the deadline, and he's specifically providing the best offensive production of his career. Factoring in Saturday's line, Powell has now scored 16 points or more in five of his last seven games, and he's eclipsed 20 points in five games overall since Jordan's departure.