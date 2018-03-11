Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Records double-double in Saturday's win

Powell posted 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies.

Powell continues to be a reliable frontcourt producer for the Mavericks, and he recorded his fourth double-double on Saturday. His rebound production almost always boosts his fantasy totals up enough to warrant serious consideration in all formats. He's averaged 12 points and 8.8 rebounds in his past ten games.