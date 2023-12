Powell registered 12 points (6-8 FG), 14 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-110 loss to Minnesota.

Powell led all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while dishing out a team-high-tying assist mark and ending as one of five Mavericks with a double-digit point total in a double-double outings. Powell, who set a season high in rebounds, has hauled in 10 or more boards in two games and posted his first double-double of the year.